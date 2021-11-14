UK’s Queen suffers ‘sprained back’: palace

Queen Elizabeth II has a “sprained back” and will miss Sunday’s Remembrance service — her first planned public appearance since resting on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said.

The ceremony honouring fallen troops is close to the monarch’s heart and her absence will deepen concerns over her health after she stepped back on medical advice and spent a night in hospital undergoing unspecified tests at the end of last month.

She then resumed “light duties”, but pulled out of a scheduled attendance at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow after being advised to rest.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph,” a palace statement said.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.” Her son Prince Charles will lay a wreath on her behalf, as in previous years. Charles and his son Prince William represented the family in Glasgow, making a series of speeches.

A two-day trip to Northern Ireland was also shelved as was her appearance Tuesday at the General Synod, the national assembly of the Church of England which she heads.

The 95-year-old was due to view Sunday’s annual service in London from a balcony, as she has done since 2017, when she handed over some duties to younger members of the family.

Royal expert Penny Junor said it was “very sad for the Queen because this is the one event in the year that she really, really likes to be at.

“The public will be very sad and anxious to hear of yet another setback but clearly she must follow the advice and get herself well.”

Queen Elizabeth II succeeded her father, King George VI, in 1952 and next year is her Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne. She returned to her Windsor Castle residence, west of London, on Tuesday, after a long-planned weekend away at her Sandringham estate in eastern England.

The palace has previously said it was her “firm intention” to attend Sunday’s Remembrance event, which brings together veterans, their families and political leaders.

The Queen, who also pulled out of the separate Festival of Remembrance event on Saturday, is head of the Armed Forces and served as a mechanic during World War II.