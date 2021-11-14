‘PTI has established a relation of sympathy with people’

SACM and spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said the PTI government has established a relation of sympathy with the people.

Shelters for the homeless, Ehsas Ration Program for the unemployed and resourceless families, Panahgas are a few humanitarian initiatives of the incumbent government.

These views were expressed by him during a visit to the Punjab Institute of Mental Sciences, today. Hasaan Khawer said that people suffering from mental illness are in high numbers in our society.

The government is making serious efforts to provide them the best medical treatment, care and rehabilitation. He said that responsibility lays on the family member of such patients as well. Secretary Specialized Healthcare Ahmed Javaid Qazi gave a detailed briefing to Hasaan Khawer about the working of the institute. The Spokesperson Punjab Government visited the kitchen, admin block and other wards of the institute besides talking with the patients. He also played various games with them. Hasaan Khawer also took keen interest in the paintings and handicrafts made by the patients. While talking with the media, he said the mental illness has increased in the world especially in third world countries due to corona. Spokesperson Punjab government said that the Punjab government is taking comprehensive measures including construction of two new blocks, modern kitchens and other development projects are being carried out in the institute.