Pakistani Media and Sensationalism

Unfortunately, Pakistani media has a knack for going overboard and turning any news story into a blockbuster. The recent PEMRA’s notice to all satellite TV channels against the leaked CCTV footage of Noor Mukadam is yet another example of the state trying to put an end to so-called TV terror for showing gory scenes.

Even before the graphic footage became a part of a heated narrative, there was much buzz about the prospect of sensationalist coverage controlling the controversial trial. No matter how overwrought media houses have been with emotion, neutral reporting of the facts silently slipping through the back exit cannot be swept under the rug. Widespread condemnation and minute-by-minute coverage of the case was being paralleled as tightening of the screws. Many were fearful of the judge being swayed not because they did not wish to see Zahir Jaffer tried for his crime but because a biased judgement would be of no use to establishing gender justice.

Nevertheless, the latest piece in the pie has blown the overly dramatic agenda wide open. Repeated telecast of horrifying scenes and analysing them frame-by-frame was a distasteful policy pursued without paying any regard to public sentiments. That a family who had just lost their flesh and blood in an unbelievably horrific manner would be traumatised to the core on seeing her last day flash non-stop was a non-affair. Why care about the ethic of the business when one can turn on the camera, zoom into the raging hellfire and simply keep rolling?

A caveat is in order. For, the Pakistani media has fallen into the quagmire of TRPs that has swallowed all shreds of journalistic integrity just next door. The Indian news channels acting as over-passionate warhorns is often criticised. Media outlets operating from New Delhi have become a global joke, thanks to their ridiculous reporting (that, at times, spreads fake news) But as we point fingers, we fail to realise how over unrestrained coverage provokes the same sort of sentiments. We may not be starting self-entertaining rumours of India invading Afghanistan but our media gurus do not hesitate before throwing their editorial judgement to the wind.

It is disheartening to see those who should ideally act as gatekeepers of information give in to the temptation just to sustain public interest. The tiny remote control remains the ultimate challenge for the press of one button and down go the plans to rake in huge revenue. However, it is not 2000 anymore and one cannot defend the media organisations failing litmus tests using the argument of maturity. If they haven’t learned the difference between running tabloids and navigating difficult pitches while balancing the audience’s demand, things would never change. Not until sanity, not standing (in the race) prevails. There could not be a more pressing need to put the limelight on sensibilities so that stories could be reported without making a mockery of someone’s grief. *