Daily Times

Sunday, November 14, 2021


Electoral reforms national agenda: Fawad

APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that electoral reforms were not the agenda of Imran Khan or PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf, it was a national agenda.

In a tweet, he said all political parties should move forward for the creation of consensus on electoral reforms. He said it would be a great achievement of the political system if an electoral system was established under which all the political leadership could trust the results of the election.

