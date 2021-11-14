Electoral reforms national agenda: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that electoral reforms were not the agenda of Imran Khan or PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf, it was a national agenda.

انتخابی اصلاحات عمران خان یا تحریک انصاف کا ایجنڈا نہیں ہے یہ ایک قومی ایجنڈا ہے، تمام سیاسی جماعتیں انتخابی اصلاحات کیلئے آگے بڑھیں سیاسی نظام کی بہت بڑی کامیابی ہو گی اگر ایسا انتخابی نظام ترتیب دیا جائے جس کے تحت تمام قیادت انتخابی نتائج پر اعتماد کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 14, 2021

In a tweet, he said all political parties should move forward for the creation of consensus on electoral reforms. He said it would be a great achievement of the political system if an electoral system was established under which all the political leadership could trust the results of the election.