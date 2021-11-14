US stocks end week with solid gains

Wall Street closed the week on an upbeat note on Friday, brushing off data showing consumer sentiment fell to a 10-year low amid rising inflation. Stocks gained ground for the second day amid a sense that investors may have overreacted to the inflation scare on Wednesday, analysts said. The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average accelerated its early gain, rising 0.5 percent to close at 36,100.31. The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.7 percent to 4,682.85, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.8 percent higher at 15,860.96. The big news came when another multinational announced it was breaking up, this time pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, a Dow member and maker of the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine.

The company plans to split its consumer health arm that sells Band-Aid and Tylenol from its pharmaceutical division, the latest in a growing trend of corporate spin-offs, that include General Electric and Japan’s Toshiba. J&J shares leaped initially and closed with a modest 1.2 percent gain.

Meanwhile, a survey from the University of Michigan released on Friday said that consumer sentiment fell to a 10-year low amid concerns that growing inflation is undermining purchasing power. Investors were spooked on Wednesday following official data showing annual consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high, which could force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. But the economists say sentiment should recover once global supply snarls are resolved, and consumers are unlikely to pull back on spending.