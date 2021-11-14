Gold prices decrease by Rs550 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 and was sold at Rs128,100 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs128,650 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs472 to Rs109,825 against its sale at Rs110,297 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karats went down to Rs100,673 from Rs101,105, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively. The price of gold in the international market inclined by $17 and was traded at $1866 against its sale at $1849, the Jewellers Group reported.













