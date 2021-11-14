Riske ends two-year wait for third title in Linz

LINZ: US eighth seed Alison Riske claimed her third career title but first in over two years on Friday with victory over Romanian lucky loser Jaqueline Cristian in the Linz WTA final. Riske triumphed 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 to add the Austrian title to trophies at Tianjin in 2014 and ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2019. She had lost her seven other finals, including in Portoroz two months ago to Jasmine Paolini. Meanwhile, Top seed Carlos Alcaraz made it four wins in four at the NextGen Finals with victory over Sebastian Baez on Friday to set up a title clash against Sebastian Korda. Top seed Alcaraz, 18, swept to a 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 win against the Argentine, ranked a lowly 111 in the world. The world number 32 from Spain has dropped just one set en route to Saturday’s championship match where he will face second seed Korda. The American made the final by seeing off compatriot Brandon Nakashima 4-3, 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2.













