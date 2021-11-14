Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had a fairy-tale wedding

It’s a wedding celebration most brides could only dream of. On Nov. 11, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum during a star-studded ceremony in a private estate in Bel Air, Calif.

“I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl,” Paris wrote in a blog post the morning after. “It was a true fairytale wedding.”

For the ceremony, Paris chose a classic embroidered Oscar de La Renta dress before having several outfit changes throughout the night. Her glam team was comprised of Eduardo Ponce for hair and Steven Tabimba for makeup.

“The overall inspiration for Paris’ wedding day was ‘timeless beauty,'” Eduardo, who used UNITE products on the bride, exclusively shared with E! News. “We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple.”

Paris’ bridesmaids, including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild who had her glam done by Katrina Guevara, wore pink gowns by Alice & Olivia. And not to be outdone, the men dressed to impress with Carter wearing a Zegna tux and the groomsmen sporting tuxes from Nigel Curtiss.

The night before her wedding day, Paris recorded an episode of her This Is Paris iHeartRadio podcast, during which Carter shared his excitement about the big ceremony.

“It is definitely going to be your fairy-tale wedding,” he shared. “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us-I’m going to think about all those memories.”

Lucky guests able to score an invite, including Kim Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, Kimora Lee Simmons, Nicole Richie and Ashley Benson, enjoyed food from Wolfgang Puck and a The Caviar Co. caviar station. As for that five-tier wedding cake, credit goes to Joan and Leigh Cakes for the beautiful treat.

The night wouldn’t be complete without a reception filled with dancing and a special performance from guest Demi Lovato.

“The exchanging of our vows, and then our ‘I do’s’ were definitely a dream. I finally became a wife to the most charming Prince!” Paris shared in her blog post. “It was the best day and night of my life. If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat. I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating.”

Fans will be able to watch the magic unfold on Paris in Love, premiering new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.