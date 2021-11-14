Who designed Malala’s wedding outfit?

This week, two things have been the hot topic in every Pakistani household: Babar-Eleven’s performance in the T20 World Cup and Malala Yousufzai’s “surprise” wedding.

The 24-year-old activist tied the knot with her friend Asser Malik in a private ceremony in Birmingham on November 9. Only the couples’ families and close friends were invited.

Malala and Asser’s pictures have left social media crooning in awe.

The Nobel laureate’s followers now want to know everything about her wedding.

These include questions from how and where did the couple meet to when they decided to tie the knot? But above all, people want to know who designed her dress for the “precious” day.

On her big day, Malala chose to wear a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. The eastern dress seems to be a “replica” of a dress by the Pakistani fashion brand – Zaaviay. The two-piece trouser-shirt, which is part of the brand’s Hania collection, is embroidered with Kora, Zari, and Dabka.

The dress comes with a matching Organza dupatta. The simple finishing on its borders serves as the cherry on top.

The original price of the dress, according to the brand’s website, is Rs 27,000. However, the item is on sale and is available for Rs 20,250.

WAS MALALA’S DRESS AN ORIGINAL OR REPLICA? — the colour and embroidery of Malala’s dress are different from that of Zaaviyay’s. But the design is a total match.

Malay decided to go with a matching chiffon dupatta with laces on the border.

In an interview with the Vogue magazine, Malala revealed that her mother had brought the dress from Lahore while the jewelry was from her in-laws. Malala said she applied the mehndi herself.

She said that she first met her husband in June 2018 at Oxford University where he had come to see his friends.