Priyanka Chopra reveals her favourite thing about being Indian!

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen having a great time at her friend Lilly Singh aka Superwoman’s Diwali bash.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media where PeeCee, Mindy Kaling among other guests share their feelings about India and what they like the most about it. The video has been circulated on the internet by several fan pages, in which Priyanka can be seen sharing her favourite thing about being Indian and that is eating mircha as much as she wants.

Apart from her, Lilly pointed towards her maang tika and said, “Oh, my tika!” She then added, “The resilience of my immigrant parents.”

Mindy said, “My favourite thing about being Indian is that it is so many things at once.” And then Priyanka was seen with Lilly and later she blew a kiss and said, “I like the fact that I can eat as much mircha as I want.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas also threw a Diwali bash at their first home in Los Angeles. Their super lavish Diwali bash grabbed all the limelight and was the talk-of-the-town.

She even shared pictures of the scrumptious meals which were served at the party. From chole bhature, chaklis, laddoos, barfi, to gujiyas among others were there at the menu. For the Diwali puja, the two chose to wear ethnic. Priyanka wore a yellow saree, while Nick was dressed up in an embroidered white kurta. The glimpse of Priyanka and Nick`s Diwali puja was a feast for the eyes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her thriller web show ‘Citadel’, which is being created by Russo Brothers.