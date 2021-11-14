PM concerned over slow pace of Balochistan uplift projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his concerns over the slow pace of development projects under Southern Balochistan Development Package and directed the Apex committee to meet every month to review execution of the works.

The prime minister, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on the realization of the package, also instructed for holding the meeting of the execution committee fortnightly to speed up work on 200 development projects worth Rs. 655 billion.

He was told that the Apex Committee, headed by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, met once in a year. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete Turbat Airport and build two nursing colleges in Gwadar and Turbat at the earliest. Imran Khan said that he would personally hold review committee meetings every month to remove impediments in the completion of the development projects. He viewed that the issues faced by Balochistan were different from rest of the country as its population was scattered, and due to long distance we have to find out of the box solutions to improve the lives of people of Balochistan.

He directed ministries of planning, energy, maritime affairs, and Government of Balochistan to work in close coordination to accelerate the work on transport, energy and infrastructure projects under the Package. Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed that Balochistan was a resource-rich province as it produces 40% of the locally produced gas in the country. Ownership of the Federal Governments was very much needed to solve various issues being faced by this strategically very important province. The prime minister directed the Balochistan government to revamp its governance structure at the grassroots level not only to accelerate the pace of work on development projects but also to improve the service delivery to the common man.