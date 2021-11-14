PML-Q turns up political heat on PTI

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has indicated to go against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over ‘mistreatment’ of its workers in Punjab and for not being included in the decision-making process, a private TV channel reported.

“We have been supporting them [the government] in the Centre and Punjab for the past three years but the provincial government is mistreating our workers in every district,” PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said while chairing a meeting of the party’s central committee on Saturday. He also announced convening a PML-Q Parliamentary Party meeting on Sunday (today) in which a unanimous decision will be taken on the future course of action. “Ruling party is not offering us any opportunity to participate in the decision-making process despite being an ally,” he reportedly told the meeting.

The party leaders also pointed out that despite being an ally, the Punjab government only meets the assembly speaker during the budget session or whenever it needed support. “We all have serious reservations over the attitude of the provincial government.”

PML-Q, Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha underscored that the Senate election was enough to remind the government of the PML-Q role in winning it. “Did the government forget how it won the Senate election without asking for votes? The rulers also forgot that none of their candidates came to ask for votes, yet in the most difficult election of the Senate, the PML-Q helped them pull through.”

Amid the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) announcement of a long march against the incumbent government, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has already conveyed its reservation over electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other issues. The MQM has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold a meeting to resolve their problems.

While responding to the warning of the PML-Q leadership, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the government would improve its working relationship with the PML-Q by taking ahead the consultation process. “We were and will remain allies.” Buzdar underlined that the PML-Q “is our ally and decisions have always been taken in Punjab with consultation”.