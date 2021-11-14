Minister urges parents to protect children from polio, measles

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Saturday said the provincial government has decided to launch a massive campaign to protect children from measles and polio from November 15.

During the inauguration of anti-measles drive here at Ghanta Ghar chowk, he said the health department and district administration would take all possible steps to make this campaign a successful.

He said the parents must get their children vaccinated during the campaign so that the objective of the campaign could be achieved.

On this occasion, an awareness rally led by provincial minister for Energy was also taken out. The minister said the government would take all measures to protect the children from measles and polio and urged the civil society and parents to play their due role for making this campaign a success. He said that field teams would inoculate anti-measles vaccine door-to-door during the drive.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Shoaib Gurmani gave briefing to the minister.

Earlier, addressing the anti-measles drive, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that children from 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against measles while anti-polio drops would also be administered up to five years kids during the campaign which would be continued by November 27.

Aamir Karim Khan said that 1267 teams will vaccinate 2 million children against polio and measles. He urged upon the parents to must get their kids vaccinated against measles during the drive.