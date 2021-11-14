‘Rising number of diabetic patients a wake-up call’

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that rising number of diabetic patients in Pakistan was a wake-up call for the new generation.

Delivering a lecture to patients coming to the Diabetes Clinic of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Saturday, he said that there was an urgent need to take effective measures for awareness on the disease and especially to protect the young generation from diseases like diabetes. There was also a need for nurses and allied health professionals for essential information about diabetes and special articles on patient care should be included in the curriculum, he added. Prof Al-freed said that due to weight gain and increasing consumption of fast food, a large number of people in the world today suffer from diabetes, which was also called the mother of dozens of diseases. He added in order to control diabetes, “We need to focus on practical measures instead of verbal accusations” and people need to make changes in their lives

and citizens should focus on their activities, physical exercise in life and walk. It was important to take time for a walk, avoid junk food and adopt low-fat habits to protect the body from unwanted calories and fats to prevent obesity, weight gain and diabetes.