Lawyers’ role key for supremacy of constitution: Siraj ul Haq

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj Ul Haq on Saturday said that role of lawyers was key for supremacy of constitution. “The country can be developed through timely justice.” He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony of District Bar Association, here. “The accountability system cannot succeed unless leaders present themselves for accountability,” Siraj Ul Haq remarked. The Ameer Jamat-e-Islami stated lawyers enjoy immense honour as the country was made by a lawyer. He claimed that Jamat-e-Islami was only democratic party in the country. Siraj Ul Haq stated that corrupt mafia was making money by looting people. He urged PTI government to deliver as per its slogan and facilitate the masses. On this occasion, President DBA Yousuf Akbar Naqvi, General Secretary Osama Bahadar Khan and many other lawyers were also present.













