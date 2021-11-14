Dr Yasmin visits Data Darbar Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday visited Data Darbar Hospital Lahore to review the facilities being provided to the patients. Secretary Auqaf Nabeel Javed, Mian Hamid Mahmood, Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Rana Nasim, Haji Farid, Malik Kamran, MS Dr. Hameed and other were present. The minister visited different sections of the hospital while MS apprised the minister of problems faced by the hospital team. On the occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Health department was making efforts to improve the healthcare facilitate of the 125-bed Data Darbar hospital, adding that an agreement would sign with Health and Auqaf departments to improve the hospital. Data Darbar hospital would be made functional 24 hours, she said. The minister mentioned that the Health department hired over 46000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and another 10,000 hiring were in process. Interest free loans were being given to doctors through Punjab Health Foundation, she added. Dr Yasmin said eight state of the art mother and child hospitals were being set up in Punjab and over all 11 new hospitals were being developed. A 650-bed mother and child block would be complete by May 2022 at Ganga Ram hospital, she added. Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said all 29.3 million families of Punjab would be provided Health Insurance and this programme stands testimony to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.













