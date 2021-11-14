Terrorism 2.0

Thick ominous clouds lurk overhead as those who strive for power through bloodshed have raised from the dead. At least two policemen lost their lives as the chaos of terrorism unleashed its tentacles on Saturday. There was not one but two blasts orchestrated across Pakistan. Though the terror outfit TTP was quick to deny responsibility, quoting the month-long ceasefire, a curtain of fire engulfing two opposite nooks of the country brought a terrifying deja vu to many. Pakistan has yet to come out of the horrors of its seemingly endless bombing spree, considered a normal affair just a few years ago. Hospitals to hotels, supermarkets to security checkpoints, no one was safe anywhere. With people avoiding public places like the plague, life had hit rock-bottom.

There is no denying the iron-clad determination of Pakistan’s security forces in putting up a brave stand against these cowardly acts. But to sit back and let it all hang out would be just as naive. There has been an uptick in militant activity in the past few months, especially after the fall of Kabul opened the terror floodgates in our next-door neighbour. Security personnel stationed in the outskirts of Balochistan have been repeatedly hit. The situation in the tribal belt has been taking a turn for the worse just as fast. The horrific Dasu attack in July that targeted Chinese nationals even threatened to drive a wedge between our precious CPEC partnership. That the darkest nightmares should not be allowed to return cannot be stressed enough. That Islamabad must bolt its door shut on these terror threats has been written a million times. Maybe, more. However, the government’s inclination to give the terror outfit TTP a second chance shouts out loud everything but that. The cabinet might have forgotten the APS (Peshawar) tragedy where as many as 130 schoolchildren were slaughtered in broad daylight but how to sell the idea of amnesty to parents still yearning for their slained flesh to return? PM Khan must be feeling greater pressure to explain his government’s desperation for a deal. We take immense pride in wiping out the terrorist strongholds in the last few years. Our army ruling the roost in the North West of the country has been the clarion call for peace. Amid the recent spate of attacks, it makes little sense to extend the olive branch when the times clearly ask for the clanging of the war-axes. These peace doves would only help our case if building bridges with TTP helps the state crackdown on others working day and night to fulfil their bloodlust. Because if they are not behind the deadly wave across the length and breadth of the country, who is? *