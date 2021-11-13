Chairman PSMA says the government will let the market fix sugar prices

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) chairman, Zaka Ashraf claimed at a press conference ,“The government will leave the sugar prices up to the market mechanism though it shall maintain strategic stocks and intervene in the market at an appropriate time to supplement the market and keep the prices at a reasonable level,”

Sugar millers have claimed that the government has agreed to allow the market forces to fix the price of the sweetener while it will intervene in the business at an appropriate time to keep the prices within a ‘reasonable’ range.

Chairman PSMA said that in a recent meeting that Prime Minister Imran Khan had held out the assurance that the government would promote free sugar business in the country. For this purpose, the premier formed a high-level committee under Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin with three federal ministers, federal secretaries and provincial chief secretaries as its members.

The PSMA chairman said the government would also help solve the sugar industry’s problems related to the Competition Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue on priority, while the federal and provincial secretaries were also directed to settle the matters related to arrests, registration of cases and raids on sugar mills.