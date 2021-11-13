Fawad greets Sikh pilgrims to ‘land of Gurus, Sufis and Yogis’

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that over 8,000 Sikh Yatrees from India and elsewhere are reaching Pakistan to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

“More than eight thousand Sikh Yatrees from all over the Globe are arriving in Pak[istan] to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, welcome to the land of Gurus, Sufis and Yugi’s,” the minister tweeted.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary celebrations.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh Yatrees would pay their respects at different Gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims come to Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikhism.