PDM to hold protest against inflation in Karachi today

On Saturday (today), the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will stage a protest against inflation at Regal Chowk Karachi, Daily Times reported.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead the rally. The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the alliance would address the public.

Simultaneously, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Prof Sajid Mir, Dr Abdul Malik and Shah Muhammad Awais Noorani would address the rally.

Earlier, the PDM started a nationwide protest campaign against rising inflation from October 20.

The PDM chief had said that the rallies and protest demonstrations would be held in every district of the country.