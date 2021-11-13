Man dies of police torture in DG Khan

On Saturday, a man has died from the torture of police in Kot Chattah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Daily Times reported.

The man had come from Saudi Arabia two days ago and recognized as Gulzar.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman told that the Kot Chattah police detained an unknown suspect who was possessing arms. While taking him to the police station, his condition suddenly worsened.

The police immediately shifted him to Kot Chattah Hospital where he expired.

DPO Muhammad Waseem suspended SHO of the Kot Chattah police station and formed an inquiry committee.

The post mortem of the dead was being conducted, the police spokesperson added. He further said if torture was proved in the post mortem report, then disciplinary action would be taken against the responsible police officials.