500 Global ready to support tech start-ups in Pakistan

Islamabad: A leading international venture capital firm, 500 Global, has shown interest in providing funds, mentorship and support to the emerging tech start-ups through investment.

A delegation of 500 Global was headed by its Managing Partner, Courtney Powell on Friday. He held a meeting with the senior management of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The delegation during the visit will meet start-ups, incubators, local venture capitalists, and other stakeholders in the public and private sector. The visit of the world’s leading venture capital firm is a follow-up of its understanding with STZA at Dubai Expo 2020.

500 Global delegation, during the meeting held with STZA Chairman Amer Hashmi and his team, identified and discussed investment opportunities that may foster innovation and promote a technology-driven knowledge ecosystem.

Other members of the delegation include Board Mem­ber Max Scheder-Bieschin and Alysia Lopez, executive assistant to 500 Global’s CEO Christine Tsai.

Mr Hashmi informed the delegation about the government’s commitment to facilitating global venture investment in Special Technology Zones in the country.

The STZA team briefed 500 Global about the Special Technology Zones created by the government of Pakistan to attract foreign direct investment, allow technology transfer, prioritize research and development, boost technology exports, and foster job creation for the youth of Pakistan.