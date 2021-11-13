Asad Umer warns PDM of severe consequences

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, senior PTI leader and federal minister Asad Umar cautioned the Opposition parties and media persons that if they carry march towards Islamabad, they would be responsible for the consequences.

The minister maintained this while addressing a function in the federal capital. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have announced to hold a long march to overthrow the PTI government and save the country.

Asad Umer further blamed the media for being the “facilitator” of the PDM and went on to address the supposed “PDM facilitators within media” saying: “Don’t even think of coming here. And if you do you will be beaten black and blue.”

“Imran would neither bow before anyone nor is frightened of any situation. Khan shot down two Indian jets when challenged by [Indian Prime Minister] Modi. Nawaz Sharif and sons were forced to run to London along with their relatives.”

He said public money was meant for the people of Pakistan and not for buying flats in London.

The minister claimed that Pakistan was moving forward rapidly and the country’s economy was doing much better than the rest of the world.