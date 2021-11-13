Elderly, married women raped in different incidents in Punjab

LAHORE: In two different incidents of sexual abuse, a married woman and an 80-year-old lady were raped in Punjab province on Friday.

According to details, two armed men entered a house in a neighbourhood in district Okara of Punjab and robbed a family of their belongings. Besides committing the robbery, the suspects tortured the family members and later sexually abused a married woman in the house.

The police confirmed the gang rape of the woman and said that they had registered a case on the complaint of the woman under rape and robbery charges.

In a different incident in Kamalia city of the Toba Tek Singh district, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by a person named Bilal.

The suspect entered the woman’s home where she used to live alone in the night and raped her.

The accused ran away after the incident as police said that they have launched a search operation to arrest him. Meanwhile, DPO Faisalabad has taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to bring the criminal to book.

In one such incident, a woman was raped during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, last year.

10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad, while one of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman.

On September 9, last year, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the province.