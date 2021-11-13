Global celebrity and Pakistani cricket star promotes good health at FootCon2021

THB Global, a subsidiary of The Health Bank introduced its Advisory Board Member & Diabetes Connected Care Brand Ambassador, cricket icon Wasim Akram at NADEP Diabetes FootCon2021.

THB raised awareness about diabetes and its Diabetes Connected Care program, which focuses on combating diabetes. Pakistan’s diabetes epidemic population is a staggering 33 million people, which ranks the country 3rd in the world for the prevalence of Diabetes. THB’s Diabetes Connected Care program offers a combination of daily monitoring and tracking through remote monitoring health care devices along with nutritionist and clinical support. The conference was attended by leading health care industry experts, institutions, and organizations.

At the NADEP Diabetes FootCon2021, Chief Strategy Officer at THB Zarmina Jafar took to the stage to introduce Diabetes Connected Care. Additionally, she introduced Wasim Akram as the brand ambassador for the service, who then spoke about his experience as an active member of the program and the positive impact it has had on his lifestyle. Akram explained to the audience the real negative effects and implications of diabetes and noted that the average person doesn’t know what diabetes is in our country. After Wasim Akram’s enlightening speech, several other THB expert speakers including Emma Macbeath, the Clinical Operations Manager took the stage. Emma spoke personally about her own journey of reversing her type 2 diabetes by being on the Diabetes Connected Care Program.

In a time of a pandemic, where COVID-19 was at its peak, The Health Bank Global (THB) took the initiative and launched their Home Health Care and Remote monitoring services in May 2020, providing care from new mothers and babies, to the elderly. Its Home Health Care division primarily consists of physicians, nutritionists, licensed nurses, physiotherapists and phlebotomists, all focused on providing quality care in the comfort of your home. The organization’s three verticals include Global Health Concierge, Chronic Disease Management and Home Health Care Services.