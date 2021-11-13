Inflation increases for 6th straight week despite dip in sugar, flour prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 11, 2021 for the combined consumption group has witnessed another massive increase of 1.81 percent, the sixth and the largest in a row, while it went 17.37 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Earlier, during the previous weeks ended on November 04, October 28, October 21, October 14 and October 07, the weekly inflation went up by 0.67 percent, 1.23 percent, 1.38 percent, 0.20 percent and 1.21 percent, respectively.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the combined index was at 167.50 on November 11, 2021 as compared to 164.53 on November 4, 2021 while the index was recorded at 142.71 a year ago on November 12, 2020.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82pc) items increased, prices of 06 (11.76pc) items decreased, and prices of 15 (29.42pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded an increase in the prices of tomatoes (18.70pc), diesel (6.04pc), petrol (5.78pc), cooking oil 5 litre (4.27pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (3.37pc), vegetable ghee 1kg (3.28pc), banana (3.04pc), bread (2.84pc), electricity for Q1 (2.74pc), eggs (1.82pc), potatoes (1.77pc), washing soap (1.58pc), onions (1.51pc), energy saver (1.30pc) and mustard oil (1.21pc) was observed with joint impact of (1.61pc) into the overall SPI for combined group of (1.81pc).

On the other hand, a decrease observed in the prices of sugar (9.35pc), pulse Mash (0.45pc), pulse Moong (0.42pc), pulse gram (0.29pc), wheat flour bag (0.26pc) and garlic (0.04pc).

According to the PBS data, the year on year trend depicts increase of 17.37pc, LPG (74.70pc), electricity for Q1 (75.32pc), LPG (74.82pc), mustard oil (54.71pc), vegetable ghee 1 kg (53.29pc), cooking oil 5 litre (49.24pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (48.27pc), petrol (41.94pc) and diesel (37.78pc), while major decrease observed in the prices of onions (40.40pc), pulse Moong (30.50pc), potatoes (19.64pc), sugar (2.22pc) and pulse Mash (1.50pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles ranged between 1.55 percent and 1.81 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly increase of 1.55 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 1.79 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 15.55 percent and 18.62 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 18.62 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 17.67 percent.