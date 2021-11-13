KSE-100 falls 599 points

The benchmark KSE-100 index suffered yet another big slump, dropping 599 points or 1.29 percent, on Friday. Participants were eager to let go of shares rather than back to buying them at reduced prices.

Since the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) statement, the bourse has been plagued by negative sentiment, with the exception of a few days. To conclude at 45,749.15 at Friday’s closing bell, the KSE-100 Index had fallen by 599.03 points, or 1.29 percent.

There was a loss of Rs278 billion in market capitalization on the benchmark KSE-100 this week, a 3.27 percent decline.During the week ending 11-Nov-21, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) registered a rise of 17.37 percent YoY and 1.81 percent WoW.

Cement (109.67 points), technology and communication (81.65 points), and fertiliser (81.65 points) were the main drags on the KSE-100 index (67.04 points). All-share index volumes fell to 269.51 million on Thursday from 192.47 million on Friday, a considerable drop. The value of shares traded was also lower, at Rs7.66 billion compared to Rs9.49 billion on Thursday, according to the latest data.

With 14.88 million shares, Unity Foods Limited topped the list, followed by Ghani Global Holdings with 14.55 million, and Byco Petroleum with 9.30 million.

There were 345 trades on Friday involving 345 businesses, of which 92 saw an increase, 236 fell, and 17 remained unchanged.