Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, OOCL Washington, Irenes Ray, Kanchanna Naree and Argent Daisy carrying containers, general cargo and palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, another ship ‘Eleen Neptune’ carrying 51,000 tonnes of coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning. A total of twelve ships were engaged during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘AMP Crystal’ left the port on Friday morning, while five more ships, OOCL Washington, Irenes Ray, Argent Daisy, Meisameer and Al-Maha are expected to sail from PQA terminals QICT, LCT, EETL and EVTL today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 222,376 tonnes, comprising 189,906 tonnes imports cargo and 32,470 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,530 containers (2,620 TEUs imports and 1,910 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.













