Euro area industrial production rises in September

Eurozone industrial production rose 5.2 percent on an annual basis in September, the EU’s statistical authority announced on Friday. Industrial production in the EU27 also went up by 5pc during the same period, Eurostat said in a statement. Compared to last September, production of non-durable consumer goods rose 8.5pc, capital goods 5.9pc, intermediate goods 5.0pc, and durable consumer goods 1.1pc, while production of energy remained stable, it noted. Among member states for which data are available, the largest annual hikes were seen in Ireland (up 45.4pc), Belgium (up 23.1pc), and Lithuania (up 19.6pc). The steepest declines in the reading were in Slovakia (-4.9pc), Portugal (-4.8pc), and Czechia (-4.0pc) during the same period. On a monthly basis, industrial output fell across the continent, Eurostat data showed. “In September 2021, the seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 0.2pc in the euro area and by 0.5pc in the EU, compared with August 2021,” it said.













