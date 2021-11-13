Shoaib and Damil impress in 29th Corps Commander Cup Golf

LAHORE: At the end of the first round of the three rounds 29th Corps Commander Golf Tournament here on Friday at the popular Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course,the star amateurs in gross section were Muhammad Shoaib of Lahore Gymkhana and Damil Ataullah of Lahore Garrison. The list of aspirants seeking top honours is long but during the opening 18 holes, Shoaib showed his spirit and resolution with an incessant round of gross 69,three under par.Coming from the effort of a golf playing amateur,the score of three under par 69 represented a spectacular effort and made him appear as a golf player who had the flair and aptitude to go to enchantment soon.In the course of the opening round, Shoaib played error free golf.And through classy approach shotshe either scored regulation pars and where the approach shots were high toned,he earned meritorious birdies which gave his score a look of luster and sparkle.

Also in the league of excellence in the beginning of this amateur golf championship was a teen ager Damil. Fresh from his comforting victory in the recent Punjab Amateur Golf Championship in Bahawalpur where he emerged as the champion, Damil again looked poised for more attainment in this prestigious golf championship.His score of gross 70,two under par was a tribute loaded display of distinction and quality. Like Shoaib, this youngster played with mastery and this yielded regulation pars and birdies that were fulfilling.He looked determined to continue playing purpose filled golf and keep his command over the flow of the game.

Out of the other capable ones Danish Javed Khan of Gymkhana chiseled a good round for himself and came to light as an amateur golf player with potential and competence.His score in the opening round was gross 73 and though he was placed four strokes behind leader Shoaib, he could propel his way forward by touching excellence in the remaining two rounds.More participants with useful scores were M Arsalan and Nasir Irshad.They are bracketed at a score of gross 76.At 78 were placed Ghulam Haider, Salman Jahangir and Mohsin Zafar, all golfers of worthiness.