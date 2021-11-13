Pakistan wants long-term relations with US: COAS

United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an ISPR media release.

The COAS said that Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields was discussed. COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wish for long term & enduring multi-domain relationship with Russia.

Separately, Excellency Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, Special Envoy on Afghanistan Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan situation and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. COAS reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability.