Key resolution summarizes CPC’s 100-year experience

A landmark resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has summarized the CPC’s valuable experience over the past 100 years of endeavors, an official said Friday.

The sixth plenary session was convened in Be?ing from November 8 through 11.

The experience accumulated by the CPC over the past century features its commitment in 10 aspects, Qu Qingshan, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, told a press conference on the plenum in Beijing.

These include upholding the party’s leadership, putting the people first, advancing theoretical innovation, staying independent, following the Chinese path, maintaining a global vision, breaking new ground, standing up for ourselves, promoting the united front and remaining committed to self-reform, said Qu.

The 10 aspects reveal the fundamental guarantee for the successes of the cause of the party and the people, the source of strength for the party to remain invincible, and the essential means for the party to retain its advanced nature and purity and always stay at the forefront of the times, Qu added.

A total of 197 members and 151 alternate members of the Central Committee attended the session.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and leading officials of other relevant departments were present at the meeting in a non-voting capacity.

Some of the colleagues working at the primary level who were delegates to the 19th National Party Congress, along with a number of experts and scholars, also attended the meeting in a non-voting capacity.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee presided over the meeting. General Secretary of the Central Committee Xi Jinping delivered an important address.

At the session, the Central Committee heard and discussed the report on the work of the Political Bureau, presented by Xi Jinping on behalf of the Political Bureau, and considered and adopted the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century and the Resolution on the Convocation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Xi Jinping delivered explanatory remarks on the draft Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century.

At the session, the Central Committee fully affirmed the work that its Political Bureau has carried out since the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee. It was unanimously agreed that the external environment has grown increasingly complex and grave over the past year under the combined impact of worldwide changes of a scale unseen in a century and the global coronavirus pandemic, while China has faced extremely arduous tasks in Covid-19 prevention and control as well as economic and social development at home.

The Political Bureau has held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics; followed the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; and fully implemented the guiding principles of the 19th National Party Congress and the second, third, fourth, and fifth plenary sessions of the 19th Central Committee.

The Political Bureau has given full consideration to both domestic and international imperatives, coordinated the Covid-19 response with economic and social development, and placed equal emphasis on development and security.

It has continued to follow the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, fully applied the new development philosophy, and accelerated efforts to foster a new pattern of development.

The economy has maintained good momentum, positive advances have been made in building up China’s scientific and technological self-reliance, and further progress has been achieved in reform and opening up.

A complete victory has been secured in the fight against poverty as scheduled, the people’s wellbeing has been further improved, social stability has been maintained, steady progress was made in modernizing national defense and the armed forces, and China’s major-country diplomacy has advanced on all fronts.

The campaign on studying the party’s history has produced solid results, and severe natural disasters of multiple categories have been dealt with effectively. Through these efforts, signi?cant progress has been made in all areas of the Party and country’s endeavors.

A series of celebrations have been held to mark the centenary of the Party. In his speech on July 1, General Secretary Xi Jinping announced that China has achieved the First Centenary Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and he encouraged all party members and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to set out on a new journey toward the Second Centenary Goal in confident strides.