Afghans need aid before spike in winter: Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday said Afghan women and children were in dire need of assistance and the world community must come up with a plan to avert any humanitarian crisis in the land-locked country. He said this while talking to a five-member US delegation in Islamabad led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West. Both the sides discussed the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, said a news release. Dr Moeed Yusuf suggested that the world needed to devise a system through which aid could reach Afghans before spike in the winter season. “Taliban need to be included in constructive dialogue because the political vacuum and instability will benefit terrorist organizations,” Moeed said. The two sides expressed their determination to strengthen cooperation and coordination in all fields.













