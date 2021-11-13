Lowest Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded

The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic Friday was recorded declining with one of the lowest positivity ratios standing at 1.01% during the 24 hours amid reduced per day positive cases, disease trend and death rate. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on its official handle shared the latest disease statistics. The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 38,524 tests had been conducted across the country with 391 more people tested positive for the contagious disease. There were 1,158 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. Meanwhile, the NCOC in a separate tweet mentioned that over million doses had been administered across the country in the 24 hours.













