Two-day Digital Youth Summit 2021 from Nov 13 : minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science, Technology and Information Technology Atif Khan Friday said the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is hosting the Digital Youth Summit 2021 – Pakistan’s Premier Tech Conference on November 13 and 14 at a local hotel here.

“Digital Youth Summit (DYS) started its journey in 2014 and has become a recognized brand name in the past few years” said by Atif, adding that DYS is Pakistan’s pioneer Tech Conference and is the largest and longest-running tech conference thus far.

The minister this conference is characteristically known for attracting large audiences, both national and international, consisting of youth, tech enthusiasts, academia, industry, governments, investors, and members of civil society.

According to agenda, DYS’s program is dynamic and primarily focuses its panels, talks, workshops and expo stalls on contemporary ideas and issues prevalent in the Information Technology sector.

As of 2014, the DYS event has hosted over 10,000 delegates, 350 speakers, 150 startups and 80 workshops.

According to the agenda developed and confirmed for this year’s DYS, world known experts from Google and Facebook will participate, speak and interact with the audience during the summit and will guide the audience in their specialized field.

William Bao Been and Fasieh Mehta will shed light on “Fireside Chat: China’s Experience” and Mubariz Siddiqui and his team will interact with the audience about “Venture capital for Economic Growth”.

DYS will also provide opportunity to the youth and other stakeholders to interact and discuss “Youth in the Newly Merged Districts” with known speaker and human right activist Nadia Khan, political leader and member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, international journalist Iftikhar Firdous and their team.

Federal minister and chairman NCOC Asad Umar will talk to audience about the “Pakistan’s Digital response to COVID 19 while Sunny Ali from extreme commerce will discuss “ Billion Dollar Exports through Amazon FBA by 2025” and “Gaming as an industry” will be covered interact by Fasieh Mehta, Kanwal Masroor and their team. DYS2021 is planned and developed to cover almost each and every field which are related to Information Technology & science technology and arts whether it is health, education, businesses, entrepreneurship, freelancing or tourism etc.