PRCS donates 200,000 COVID vaccines to GoP

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) under its COVID-19 campaign, has donated 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines to Government of Pakistan through National Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI). PRCS Secretary General handed over the consignment of vaccines to EPI National Programm Manager Dr. Akram Shahduring a simple ceremony held at EPI Office here on Friday.

PRCS received this vaccine consignment from Red Cross Society of China last week to utilize this valuable donation for the benefit of the people of Pakistan, in line with the long-standing values and principles of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

PRCS has been engaged in countrywide awareness campaign to reduce virus transmission by promoting adherence to public safety health measures among communities, also supporting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In his statement to media, Chairman PRCS Abrarul Haq said PRCS contribution will supplement the government’s continuous efforts to augment the healthcare system and provide the best possible care to the people. He said PRCS teams have been working overtime to handsomely contribute towards the national institutionalized efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country through a robust synergized response. “The reality is that fighting such a deadly pandemic is a collective responsibility where people must do their part by responsibly getting vaccinated and in order to completely come out of the pandemic, every person needs to get vaccinated with the outmost priority”, he added.

He said Red Cross Society of China has always been on the forefront in case of any disaster or calamity in Pakistan. We believe that the cooperation and collaboration between PRCS and RCSC will further augment in the days to come. He thanked the continued support of RCSC to PRCS in the ongoing efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He also hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners; particularly, ICRC, IFRC, and partner National Societies for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.

Abrarul Haq said PRCS undertook several initiatives during the time of pandemicthat included setting up of Muhafiz Force to help people during the lockdown situations, establishment of state-of-the-art Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital that was later designated as Mass Vaccination Center,vaccination static units and door to door vaccination campaign across Pakistan,distribution of food and non-food items among vulnerable communities, installation of hand sanitizersand hand washing stations in public places and providedPPEs to health care workers in hospitals.