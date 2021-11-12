US diplomat meets COAS to discuss Afghanistan situation

On Friday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), Daily Times reported.

Matters of mutual interest, developing situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the COAS said that Pakistan is interested in maintaining the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States.

The COAS asserted that the international community should help Afghanistan to avert looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts should be assured for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

On the other hand, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.