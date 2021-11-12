LHC dismisses petition against PU VC

On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition against Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhter, terming it ‘unacceptable’.

However, a student Aftab Hussain filed the petition claiming that he completed B.Com in 1995 but the university issued only the result card but not the degree.

Although the petitioner said that he filed a petition in the Vice Chancellor’s office but did not get any response, subsequently, he approached the court.

He further stated that the court in 2018 ordered PU VC to look into the matter but due to the non-compliance with court orders he presented the court again.