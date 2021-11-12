Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign MOU for financial support soon: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will soon deposit the promised amount to Pakistan under the pledged financial assistance. The Kingdom’s Ambassador in Islamabad Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki said this.

In an interview with the government wire service, he said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be inked in a few days. It will be for the cash deposits and deferred oil payment facility.

Saudi Arabia recently announced to deposit $3 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan to address the country’s balance-of-payments crisis. Besides, the Kingdom pledged a one-year deferred oil payment facility.

The envoy said that the Saudi government considered Pakistan as a dear friend with a very deep and strong relationship. The Kingdom always stood with Pakistan and extended support to it on multiple occasions, he added.

“Our connection is with the Pakistani flag and we consider it our brotherly country. Pakistan has a very bright future,” he added.

Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki said the people of Pakistan loved the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the core of their hearts and held the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in high esteem.