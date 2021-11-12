Pakistan hosts Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan hosted the meeting of Troika Plus, the dignitaries once again warned the Taliban about the human rights violation in Afghanistan and urged them to stay loyal to the international laws.

The ninth meeting of the group comprising Pakistan, China, Russia and the US was held in Islamabad. It asked the caretaker Afghan government to deal friendly towards neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Interim Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was specially invited by Pakistan to attend the meeting.

The Troika Plus on Afghanistan was attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department’s special representative and deputy assistant secretary for Afghanistan, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, at the Foreign Office.

This was the first visit of Thomas West to Pakistan after he took over from Zalmay Khalilzad.

Pakistan, at the Troika meeting, maintained that the international community should play their role in stabilizing the economy of the war-torn country and allow Afghanistan to access its frozen funds which would certainly regenerate economic activities.

Pakistan’s indication was at the United States as the US is holding on to billions of dollars which were parked in American banks during the government of former president Ashraf Ghani.

In a joint statement, the Troika sent out a loud message to Kabul, regional countries and world capitals.

While addressing the Taliban, it said that it had high hopes that they would take stern measures against terrorists, fulfil their promise to prevent the use of Afghan territory against its neighbors, and other countries in the region.

As foreign capitals had complained of distributing humanitarian aid, the Troika called on the Taliban to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including by women aid workers, for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan to respond to the developing crisis.

The Taliban were also asked to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and provides for equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society.

In this regard, it was emphasised that access to education for women and girls at all levels is an international obligation and the Taliban were encouraged to accelerate efforts to provide for full and equal access to education countrywide.

The Troika announced that they would continue to hold practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Troika further emphasized the relevant Afghan-related UNSC Resolutions, including respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.