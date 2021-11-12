Price of sugar decreases in Karachi’s wholesale market

KARACHI: The price of sugar continues to reduce in Karachi on Friday.

The price of sugar has decreased by Rs15 to Rs120 per kilogramme in the retail market of Karachi.

Similarly, the price of sugar in the wholesale market currently stands at Rs102 per kg. Whereas, the new ex-mill sugar price is Rs100 per kg.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the authorities concerned to bring the complete sugar stock for sale in the market, while also warning of strict actions against profiteers and hoarders.

The premier had chaired a price control meeting in Islamabad. It was decided that sugarcane crushing would commence from November 15 across the country, in accordance with strict enforcement of crushing laws.

The forum was informed that a sufficient quantity of the commodity was available in the market. Still, sugar prices surged due to the closure of sugar mills in Sindh.