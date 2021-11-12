Islamabad reports 45 new dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has reported 45 more dengue virus cases during the past 24 hours, according to the district health officer (DHO).

In the last 24 hours, 45 patients with dengue fever were reported in rural and urban areas of Islamabad, the district health officer (DHO) said. The officer said that the rural areas recorded 289 cases, whereas the urban areas recorded 17 cases. Dengue fever has killed 19 people in Islamabad.

A total of 4,292 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in Islamabad in the current season.

The health ministry said in a Twitter message, “mosquitoes breeding in public areas is a risk to you, your family, and your neighborhood.”

The ministry advised, “Avoid throwing plastic bottles, tyres, open containers, or any object that can collect water and breed mosquitoes. Also ensure proper disposal of trash”. Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered the administration to make surveillance efforts to control dengue besides paying special attention to providing the best medical facilities to the citizens.

CM Usman Buzdar had directed to ensure the availability of anti-fever medicines besides utilising all resources to control dengue.

He had said that the administration must ensure the strict implementation of the anti-dengue measures. No tolerance will be shown over negligence.

The chief minister did a telephonic conversation with the provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. He issued instructions regarding the steps for controlling the mosquito-borne disease.

Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the health authorities are taking all-out steps for the availability of anti-fever medicines. She said she was personally monitoring the arrangements for medical treatment of dengue patients.