Mercantile exports increase 24.7pc, services exports 23.2pc

The country’s mercantile exports witnessed an increase of 24.7 percent during the first four months of the current financial year 2021-22, as compared to the corresponding period of last year. According to an official Twitter handle of the Commerce Ministry, the country’s total exports stood at $9.44 billion during July-October (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $7.57 billion during July-October (2020-21), showing an increase of around $2 billion. The product that contributes to positive growth includes readymade garments, home textiles, cotton fabric, rice, cotton yarn, jerseys and cardigans and synthetic fabrics. The services exports also witnessed an increase of 23.2 percent to $1.572 billion from $1.276 billion during the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. Similarly, during July-September (2021-22) the IT exports grew by 42 percent to $635 million from $445 million last year whereas business services exports also rose by 29 percent to $394 million from $304 million last year, in addition to the travel services exports increased by 72 percent to $141 million from $82 million last year.













