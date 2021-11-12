WB official, P&D chairman discuss ongoing projects in Punjab

A World Bank senior official met the Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Board chairman and discussed with him the WB’s ongoing support to strengthen federal and provincial governments’ investments and plans in social protection, jobs creation and avenues for future collaboration, on Thursday.

According to official sources, the meeting was held between WB Practice Manager for Social Protection and Jobs for the South Asia Region Stefano Paternostro and P&D Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Stefano Paternostro oversees the World Bank’s work on social safety nets, social insurance, labour market and job creation policies in the region. He appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government and expressed satisfaction over the progress of projects. Projects of World Bank targeting social protection and jobs creation in the province include: Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) worth $200 million, which targets increasing the access to quality health services, economic and social inclusion of the poor and vulnerable households in 11 selected districts in Punjab, and Punjab Jobs and Competitiveness Programme (J&C), worth $100 million to improve the investment climate and promote investments and jobs in more inclusive and sustainable industrial estates in Punjab. In 2012, the World Bank launched the Atlas of Social Protection with Indicators on Resilience and Equity (ASPIRE) as the first global compilation of data from household surveys documenting social protection. Social protection systems, figure prominently in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Goal 1.3 calls for the implementation of “Nationally appropriate social protection systems and measures for all, including floors, and by 2030 achieve substantial coverage of the poor and vulnerable”.