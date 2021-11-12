PCJCCI arranges collaboration with SCO to fortify bond with neighbours

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Thursday arranged collaboration with China-Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) through its local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone, which is established in Qingdao to strengthen the coexistence and prosperity of neighbouring nations. PCJCCI President Wang Zihai stated this in his online address at the first session under this collaboration, held on the PCJCCI premises.

The meeting was attended by PCJCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Ehsan Chaudhry, Vice President (VP) Sarfraz Butt, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and the joint chambers’ executive committee members. Wang Zihai said that the initiative would definitely accelerate construction of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Development Authority (SCODA) and promote the exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan in economic, trade and industrial development. He added that it would also help in building a dynamic platform carrier to maintain good communication channels online as well as on ground.

He mentioned that China-SCO local economic cooperation demonstration zone would run the fund in collaboration with Sino-Russian Energy Investment Private Equity Fund Management (Qingdao) Co Ltd. At the forum, it also signed agreements with Kazakhstan’s Astana International Financial Centre, CICC Capital, Pakistan and other domestic and overseas capital management organisations to launch cooperation in promoting cross-border capital flows.

The SVP Ehsan Choudhry said, “Being an entrepreneur, I always stressed to provide maximum opportunities to the young generation.

Through SCODA we can facilitate and aware the youth of our country which will definitely help them in achieving their goals through combating cultural and other social barriers between the two nations.”