Women’s Cricket: West Indies win Pakistan series

KARACHI: Hayley Matthews’ all-round show gave West Indies Women an unassailable 2-0 lead as the visitors beat Pakistan Women by 37 runs in the second ODI in Karachi.Chasing 154, Pakistan were 111 for 5 at one stage but lost their last five wickets for just five runs, to be bowled out in 39.2 overs. Matthews was the most successful bowler for West Indies, picking up 4 for 26 with her offspin.Like in the first ODI, Pakistan opted to field after winning the toss. Medium-pacer Fatima Sana dismissed Rashada Williams and Kyshona Knight cheaply to have West Indies 31 for 2 in the 12th over.DeandraDottin and captainStafanie Taylor tried to stabilise the innings by adding 33 for the third wicket before Dottin was run out for 34. Taylor, Matthews and ShemaineCampbelle all scored useful 20s but none of them could reach 30.

Brief scores: West Indies Women 153 (DeandraDottin 34, Hayley Matthews 26, Fatima Sana 2-19, Anam Amin 2-21, OmaimaSohail 2-25) beat Pakistan Women 116 ( OmaimaSohail 27, Javeria Khan 24, Hayley Matthews 4-26, Connell 3-18).