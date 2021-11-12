Noon team reach main final of Polo Cup

LAHORE: Noon team reached the main final of the Noon Polo Cup 2021 while Guard Group-Black qualified for the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches played at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Thursday. The two-chukker matches were played among three teams under American system. Noon Polo team first defeated Nupur-Nagina Group by 2-1 and then outpaced Platinum Homes by 3-1/5 to make their way to the main final. In the third match, Nurpur/Nagina Group thumped Platinum Homes by 5-3/5. The second match of the day saw Guard Group/Black first routing AR/PR-Sakuf 5-2/5 and then played a 2-2 draw against Honda Chenab. In the third match, Honda Chenab lost to AR/PR-Sakuf by 4/5-4, so Guard Group-Black qualified for the subsidiary final on better goal average. On Friday, two important matches will be played.













