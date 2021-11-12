Karachi’s haunted house will give you chills in broad daylight

Near II Chundrigar Road in Karachi stands a derelict building with its walls done in a sinister shade of pink and where the invisible make their presence felt even during broad daylight, frightening the visible away.

Some residents say the building is inhabited by a woman’s ghost, and others claim to have experienced more than a single being’s presence. According to the watchman, the building housed an office 20 years ago but then people left and no one occupied it ever again. The man who had rented a portion for office space went “mad”. The watchman was once visited by his family who told him that he had suffered memory loss from fear.

A woman who lives in the neighbouring building confirmed that there is indeed something unnatural about the haunted property.

“There used to be offices,” she said. “But after the building was vacated they don’t let anyone stay. Sometimes we feel like someone is trying to talk to us.”

Once a worker was beaten inside the building as well.