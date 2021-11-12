Vidya, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana to star in a romantic comedy

Actors Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy will collaborate for an upcoming, untitled romantic comedy drama, which will be directed by prominent ad filmmaker, Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

It will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. Vidya wrote, “Stoked about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I’m enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt. Delighted to be directed by @shirshagt and to have such an amazing posse of co-actors – @pratikgandhiofficial @ileana_official and @sendhil_rama It’s my first with @applausesocial and my next with my Tumhari Sulu producers @ellipsisentertainment Can’t wait for you’ll to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon!”

The film promises an uninhibited take on modern relationships. Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta said in a statement, “When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe- honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I’m nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special.”

Producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer, partners at Ellipsis Entertainment state, “The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We were keen to tackle relationship fatigue by coming up with something that is dynamic, nuanced, relatable, uplifting and humorous, all in the same breath. This is probably the story of your life or definitely one that you’ve seen one or more of your friends go through.” While Vidya Balan has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, Sendhil Ramamurthy is known for his role as Mohan in the Netflix’s series Never Have I Ever, The Flash and Heroes. Pratik Gandhi shot to fame with Scam 1992 and Ileana D’Cruz is known for her performance in Rustom and Barfi. The film is currently filming in locations across Mumbai and Ooty.