Covid cases again show slight uptick

covid-19-picThe national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Thursday was recorded at 23,270 as 637 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 316 people recovered from the disease.

Nine patients died on Thursday, eight of whom were under treatment in different hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

There are 1,156 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The national positivity ratio on Thursday was recorded at 1.30 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 15 percent, Peshawar 18 percent, Lahore 11 percent, and Multan 32 percent. The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major cities of Swabi 26 percent, Faisalabad 15 percent, Sargodha 31 percent, and Multan 33 percent.

Around 126 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Some 48,882 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 18,658 in Sindh, 16,422 in Punjab, 9,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,892 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 637 in Balochistan, 362 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 214 in AJK.

Around 1,226,906 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,278,751 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,498, Balochistan 33,368, GB 10,398, ICT 107,223, KP 178,846, Punjab 441,493 and Sindh 472,925.